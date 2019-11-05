UFC 244 medical suspensions
Nate Diaz, who had his bout with Jorge Masvidal stopped because of a cut over his right eye, was one of six fighters from UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden to receive a 90-day medical suspension.
Below are the medical suspensions handed out to the fighters by the New York State Athletic Commission after UFC 244 on Saturday, Nov. 2.
1. Julio Arce: 7 days
2. Hakeem Dawodu: 7 days
3. Lyman Good: 30 days with med clearance
4. Chance Rencountre: 90 days with med clearance
5. Katlyn Chookagian: 7 days
6. Jennifer Maia: 7 days
7. Andrei Arlovski: 90 days with med clearance
8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: 7 days
9. Brad Tavares: 90 days with med clearance
10. Edmen Shahbazyan: 7 days
11. Shane Burgos: 45 days with med clearance
12. Makwan Amirkhani: 90 days with med clearance
13. Corey Anderson: 7 days
14. Johnny Walker: 45 days with med clearance
15. Kevin Lee: 30 days with clearance
16. Gregor Gillespie: 90 days with med clearance
17. Derrick Lewis: 30 days with med clearance
18. Blagoy Ivanov: 60 days with med clearance
19. Stephen Thompson: 30 days with med clearance
20. Vincente Luque: 60 days with med clearance
21. Kelvin Gastelum: 30 days with med clearance
22. Darren Till: 30 days with med clearance
23. Jorge Masvidal: 30 days with med clearance
24. Nate Diaz: 90 days with med clearance
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.