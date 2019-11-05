UFC 244 medical suspensions

Nate Diaz, who had his bout with Jorge Masvidal stopped because of a cut over his right eye, was one of six fighters from UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden to receive a 90-day medical suspension.

Below are the medical suspensions handed out to the fighters by the New York State Athletic Commission after UFC 244 on Saturday, Nov. 2.

1. Julio Arce: 7 days

2. Hakeem Dawodu: 7 days

3. Lyman Good: 30 days with med clearance

4. Chance Rencountre: 90 days with med clearance

5. Katlyn Chookagian: 7 days

6. Jennifer Maia: 7 days

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

7. Andrei Arlovski: 90 days with med clearance

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: 7 days

9. Brad Tavares: 90 days with med clearance

10. Edmen Shahbazyan: 7 days

11. Shane Burgos: 45 days with med clearance

12. Makwan Amirkhani: 90 days with med clearance

13. Corey Anderson: 7 days

14. Johnny Walker: 45 days with med clearance

15. Kevin Lee: 30 days with clearance

16. Gregor Gillespie: 90 days with med clearance

17. Derrick Lewis: 30 days with med clearance

18. Blagoy Ivanov: 60 days with med clearance

19. Stephen Thompson: 30 days with med clearance

20. Vincente Luque: 60 days with med clearance

21. Kelvin Gastelum: 30 days with med clearance

22. Darren Till: 30 days with med clearance

23. Jorge Masvidal: 30 days with med clearance

24. Nate Diaz: 90 days with med clearance



