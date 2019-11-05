TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 244 medical suspensions

A trainer helps Nate Diaz after the first

A trainer helps Nate Diaz after the first round of a welterweight bout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2, 2019. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Nate Diaz, who had his bout with Jorge Masvidal stopped because of a cut over his right eye, was one of six fighters from UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden to receive a 90-day medical suspension.

Below are the medical suspensions handed out to the fighters by the New York State Athletic Commission after UFC 244 on Saturday, Nov. 2.

1. Julio Arce: 7 days

2. Hakeem Dawodu: 7 days

3. Lyman Good: 30 days with med clearance

4. Chance Rencountre: 90 days with med clearance

5. Katlyn Chookagian: 7 days

6. Jennifer Maia: 7 days

7. Andrei Arlovski: 90 days with med clearance

8. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: 7 days

9. Brad Tavares: 90 days with med clearance

10. Edmen Shahbazyan: 7 days

11. Shane Burgos: 45 days with med clearance

12. Makwan Amirkhani: 90 days with med clearance

13. Corey Anderson: 7 days

14. Johnny Walker: 45 days with med clearance

15. Kevin Lee: 30 days with clearance

16. Gregor Gillespie: 90 days with med clearance

17. Derrick Lewis: 30 days with med clearance

18. Blagoy Ivanov: 60 days with med clearance

19. Stephen Thompson: 30 days with med clearance

20. Vincente Luque: 60 days with med clearance

21. Kelvin Gastelum: 30 days with med clearance

22. Darren Till: 30 days with med clearance

23. Jorge Masvidal: 30 days with med clearance

24. Nate Diaz: 90 days with med clearance
 

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

