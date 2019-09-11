TODAY'S PAPER
Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik booked for UFC 244 at MSG

Andrei Arlovski reacts after losing to Augusto Sakai

Andrei Arlovski reacts after losing to Augusto Sakai during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

Jairzinho Rozenstruik leaves little in the way of fight tape for opponents to study. Plenty of clips for a highlight reel, sure, but that's meant to dazzle fans, not help future opponents and their coaches learn about his tendencies and such.

Rozenstruik, a 31-year-old from Suriname, is 8-0 for his career, and 2-0 in the UFC. He has seven wins by knockout, including six in the first round. His last match lasted all of nine seconds and four punches as Rozenstruik knocked out Allen Crowder at UFC Greenville last June.

This will be the task facing 40-year-old Andrei Arlovski when the two heavyweights meet at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2.

Arlovski, a former UFC heavyweight champion from Belarus who had his first pro MMA fight at the end of the 20th century, is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Ben Rothwell at UFC San Antonio on July 20. Before that, Arlovski (28-18, 2 no contests) had lost to Augusto Sakai via split decision in April. 

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

