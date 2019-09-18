The Bronx will be represented once again for the UFC’s annual visit to Madison Square Garden.

“Hurricane” Shane Burgos will return to MSG for UFC 244, facing Makwan “Mr. Finland” Amirkhani in a featherweight bout on Nov. 2, his second straight year on the Garden card. The event will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Last November, Bronx-born Burgos (12-1, 5-1 UFC) defeated Kurt Holobaugh in the early prelims at UFC 230, winning by first-round armbar in his Madison Square Garden debut. Since, Burgos put a big feather in his cap, winning a split decision over veteran Cub Swanson in May.

Burgos, who fights out of Monroe, has just one loss in his pro career — a third-round TKO loss to Calvin Kattar in a fight of the night at UFC 220. With a two-fight win streak, he currently is ranked No. 12 in the 145-pound division.

Amirkhani (15-3) will have his first chance to showcase his talent at a UFC pay-per-view card after nearly five years with the promotion. He is 5-1 in the UFC dating back to an eight-second TKO of Andy Ogle in his promotional debut in January 2015. He most recently defeated Chris Fishgold with an anaconda choke in June. This will be Amirkhani’s first professional bout outside of Europe.