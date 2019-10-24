Did the main event for UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal just come unraveled?

Late Thursday afternoon, Diaz tweeted this: "Your all on steroids not me."

Diaz indicated that he had been flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), which administers the UFC’s drug testing program, during an out-of-competition test. According to USADA's athlete testing history website, Diaz has been tested seven times so far this year.

"I'm not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements," Diaz wrote in his note on Twitter. "I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don't even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is [expletive] with me fixes it, I won't be competing. I'm not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quite (sic), as they suggested. I'm not gonna have my name tainted as a cheater like the other [expletive] who keep quiet until after the fight just to so that they can get paid. [expletive] cheaters."

"I don't give a [expletive] about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I'm not playing along with this [expletive]. I'm not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That's cheating. So fight game, I'll see you when I see you."

Masvidal offered his support for Diaz on Twitter: "You not the baddest [expletive] in the game (i am) but you are one of the cleanest [expletive] @NateDiaz209 I’ll see you nov 2. I know your name is clean. I don’t need @usantidoping to tell me [expletive]!"

There has been no response yet from the UFC.

Diaz and Masvidal are scheduled to face each other in a welterweight main event on Nov. 2 for a ceremonial belt for the "baddest" in the game.