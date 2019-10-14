TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Tavares vs. Shahbazyan official for UFC 244

Brad Tavares celebrates his victory over Caio Magalhaes

Brad Tavares celebrates his victory over Caio Magalhaes at UFC 203 on September 10, 2016 in Cleveland. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

Brad Tavares will take the place of the injured Krzysztof Jotko to face Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight bout at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2.

The new booking had been reported earlier this month, first by MMA Junkie, but had not yet been announced officially by the UFC until Monday.

Tavares (17-5) last fought in July 2018 when he lost a unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya, now the UFC middleweight champion. Before that, Tavares had won four straight, including a TKO of Jotko, the man he replaced on the UFC 244 card.

Shahbazyan (10-0) has won all three of his UFC fights since appearing on Dana White's Contender Series in July 2018. Most recently, he beat Jack Marshman by submission in 72 seconds at UFC 239 last July.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

