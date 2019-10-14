Tavares vs. Shahbazyan official for UFC 244

Brad Tavares will take the place of the injured Krzysztof Jotko to face Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight bout at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 2.

The new booking had been reported earlier this month, first by MMA Junkie, but had not yet been announced officially by the UFC until Monday.

Tavares (17-5) last fought in July 2018 when he lost a unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya, now the UFC middleweight champion. Before that, Tavares had won four straight, including a TKO of Jotko, the man he replaced on the UFC 244 card.

Shahbazyan (10-0) has won all three of his UFC fights since appearing on Dana White's Contender Series in July 2018. Most recently, he beat Jack Marshman by submission in 72 seconds at UFC 239 last July.