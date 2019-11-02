Scenes from the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 244 on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Nick Diaz appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Nate Diaz (center) and Nick Diaz appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Jorge Mazvidal and Nate Diaz appear with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Jorge Masvidal appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Nate Diaz appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Kelvin Gastelum appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Darren Till appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Stephen Thompson appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Vicente Luque appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Katlyn Chookagian appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Lyman Good and Chance Rencountre appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Lyman Good appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Julio Arce appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Derrick Lewis appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Kevin Lee and Gregor Gillespie appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Gregor Gillespie appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Johnny Walker appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Shane Burgos and Makwan Amirkhani appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.