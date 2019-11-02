TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins

Scenes from the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 244 on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears at the UFC
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Nick Diaz appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Nick Diaz appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Nate Diaz (center) and Nick Diaz appear at
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Nate Diaz (center) and Nick Diaz appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Jorge Mazvidal and Nate Diaz appear with Dwayne
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Jorge Mazvidal and Nate Diaz appear with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Jorge Masvidal appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Jorge Masvidal appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz appear at the
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Nate Diaz appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Nate Diaz appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till appear at the
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Kelvin Gastelum appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Kelvin Gastelum appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Darren Till appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Darren Till appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Stephen Thompson appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Stephen Thompson appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Vicente Luque appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Vicente Luque appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov appear at the
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Katlyn Chookagian appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Katlyn Chookagian appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Lyman Good and Chance Rencountre appear at the
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Lyman Good and Chance Rencountre appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Lyman Good appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Lyman Good appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Julio Arce appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Julio Arce appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears at the UFC
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Derrick Lewis appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Derrick Lewis appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Kevin Lee and Gregor Gillespie appear at the
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Kevin Lee and Gregor Gillespie appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Gregor Gillespie appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Gregor Gillespie appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker appear at the
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Corey Anderson and Johnny Walker appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Johnny Walker appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Johnny Walker appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Shane Burgos and Makwan Amirkhani appear at the
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Shane Burgos and Makwan Amirkhani appear at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Shane Burgos appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial
Photo Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi

Shane Burgos appears at the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

