SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 246 fight week photos

Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone headline UFC 246 in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, 2020.

Conor McGregor, left, and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone pose
Credit: AP/John Locher

Conor McGregor, left, and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone pose for photographers during a news conference for a UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a welterweight bout Saturday.

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone speaks during a media event
Credit: AP/John Locher

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone speaks during a media event for the UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. Cerrone is scheduled to fight Conor McGregor in a welterweight bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor, left, and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone pose
Credit: AP/John Locher

Conor McGregor, left, and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone pose for photographers during a news conference for a UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a welterweight bout Saturday.

Heavyweight fighter Maurice Green attends the UFC 246
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Heavyweight fighter Maurice Green attends the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Green will face Aleksei Olenik at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

Bantamweight fighter Raquel Pennington attends the UFC 246
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Bantamweight fighter Raquel Pennington attends the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pennington will face Holly Holm at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

Strawweight fighter Alexa Grasso attends the UFC 246
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Strawweight fighter Alexa Grasso attends the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grasso will face Claudia Gadelha at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor listens to a question
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor listens to a question during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor listens to a question
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Bantamweight fighter Holly Holm poses during the UFC
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Bantamweight fighter Holly Holm poses during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holm will face Raquel Pennington in UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

Bantamweight fighter Holly Holm is interviewed during the
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Bantamweight fighter Holly Holm is interviewed during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holm will face Raquel Pennington in UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas.

Lightweight fighters Anthony Pettis (L) and Carlos Diego
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Lightweight fighters Anthony Pettis (L) and Carlos Diego Ferreira pose during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strawweight fighters Claudia Gadelha (L) and Alexa Grasso
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Strawweight fighters Claudia Gadelha (L) and Alexa Grasso face off during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strawweight fighters Claudia Gadelha (L) and Alexa Grasso
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Strawweight fighters Claudia Gadelha (L) and Alexa Grasso pose during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bantamweight fighters Holly Holm (L) and Raquel Pennington
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Bantamweight fighters Holly Holm (L) and Raquel Pennington face off during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Welterweight fighter Donald Cerrone responds to a question
Credit: Getty Images/Steve Marcus

Welterweight fighter Donald Cerrone responds to a question during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cerrone will fight Conor McGregor at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor reacts during a media event for
Credit: AP/John Locher

Conor McGregor reacts during a media event for the UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a welterweight bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

