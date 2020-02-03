UFC 247 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
Event: UFC 247
Date: Feb. 8, 2020
City: Houston, Texas
Venue: Toyota Center
Where to watch: ESPN+ (10 p.m.), ESPN 2/ESPN Deportes (8 p.m.), ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass (6:15 p.m.)
UFC 247 main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+ PPV
Light heavyweight title: Champion Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
Women's flyweight title: Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
UFC 247 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo
Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams
Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
UFC 247 early prelims, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Bantamweight: Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson
Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez
Featherweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Austin Lingo
