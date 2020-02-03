TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 247 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Champion Jon Jones prior to his UFC light

Champion Jon Jones prior to his UFC light heavyweight title bout against Thiago Santos at T-Mobile Arena on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas. Credit: Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Event: UFC 247

Date: Feb. 8, 2020

City: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Where to watch: ESPN+ (10 p.m.), ESPN 2/ESPN Deportes (8 p.m.), ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass (6:15 p.m.) 

UFC 247 main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+ PPV

Light heavyweight title: Champion Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Women's flyweight title: Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

UFC 247 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

UFC 247 early prelims, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Bantamweight: Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson

Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Featherweight: Youssef Zalal vs. Austin Lingo

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

