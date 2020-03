Scenes from UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Israel Adesanya defended his middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event, while Zhang Weili defended her women's strawweight championship belt with a split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

UFC women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang, left, of China, takes a punch from former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, left, of Nigeria and challenger Yoel Romero of Cuba come together after Adesanya is awarded the belt after their UFC 248 fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Las Vegas.

UFC women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang, left, of China kicks former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020.

UFC women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang of China makes her arena entrance for her title defense against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Zhang Weili, left, connects with a punch to Joanna Jedrzejczyk during the second round of a women's strawweight UFC 248 mixed martial arts bout Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and Yoel Romero of Cuba mix it up during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020. Adesanya retained his title by unanimous decision.

UFC women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang of China and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of Nigeria kicks challenger Yoel Romero of Cuba during the second round of their UFC 248 fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Zhang Weili celebrates her win by decision over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the women's strawweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 248 on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.

UFC women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang, right, of China, gets kicked by former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Yoel Romero of Cuba punches UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of Nigeria during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020. Adesanya retained his title by unanimous decision.

UFC women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang, left, of China punches former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020.

UFC women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang, right, of China punches former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Yoel Romero of Cuba reacts after failing to catch UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of Nigeria during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020. Adesanya retained his title by unanimous decision.

UFC women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang of China celebrates her split decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020.

UFC women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang, right, of China, punches former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020.