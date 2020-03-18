What had been assumed was made official Wednesday afternoon: UFC 249 won’t be happening in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 18.

The New York State Athletic Commission told the UFC that it would not be able to host the event amid the coronavirus pandemic and the ban on large gatherings in the state.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in line with recent guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and New York State, the New York State Athletic Commission informed the UFC that UFC 249 cannot be held in NY,” the commission said in a statement provided to Newsday.

UFC president Dana White has said before Wednesday that the promotion is still hoping to hold the event somewhere, perhaps out of the country.

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to defend his title against Tony Ferguson in the main event, a fight long been waited for by fans after it had been canceled four previous times because of different reasons.

The UFC held its fight card in Brasilia last Saturday with no fans in the arena. It first had moved its March 28 and April 11 cards to its Apex facility in Las Vegas but later canceled those events along with This Saturday in London.