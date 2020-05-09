TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Print

Scenes from UFC 249, headlined by an interim lightweight championship between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Staff watch as Bryce Mitchell of the United
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Staff watch as Bryce Mitchell of the United States fights Charles Rosa of the United States in their Featherweight fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Bryce Mitchell of the United States celebrates with
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Bryce Mitchell of the United States celebrates with his team after defeating Charles Rosa of the United States in their Featherweight fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Team members look on during the light heavyweight
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Team members look on during the light heavyweight fight between Ryan Spann of the United States and Sam Alvey of the United States during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Staff members clean the cage of the octagon
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Staff members clean the cage of the octagon during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer poses with a
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer poses with a protective face mask during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sam Alvey, right, fights Ryan Spann during a
Credit: AP/John Raoux

Sam Alvey, right, fights Ryan Spann during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

A worker wipes down the octagon between bouts
Credit: AP/John Raoux

A worker wipes down the octagon between bouts during the UFC 249 mixed martial art event, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Sam Alvey, far left, is checked on between
Credit: AP/John Raoux

Sam Alvey, far left, is checked on between rounds during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Charles Rosa, right, battles Bryce Mitchell during a
Credit: AP/John Raoux

Charles Rosa, right, battles Bryce Mitchell during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

A worker sprays sanitizer in the octagon between
Credit: AP/John Raoux

A worker sprays sanitizer in the octagon between bouts during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts competition, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Ryan Spann of the United States celebrates with
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Ryan Spann of the United States celebrates with his team after defeating Sam Alvey of the United States after their Light heavyweight fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ryan Spann (C) of the United States celebrates
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Ryan Spann (C) of the United States celebrates after defeating Sam Alvey (R) of the United States in their Light heavyweight fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ryan Spann (R) of the United States punches
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Ryan Spann (R) of the United States punches Sam Alvey (L) of the United States in their Light heavyweight fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ryan Spann (L) of the United States punches
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Ryan Spann (L) of the United States punches Sam Alvey (R) of the United States in their Light heavyweight fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A member of the media is seen wearing
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

A member of the media is seen wearing a protective face mask prior to UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A general view of the octagon surrounded by
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

A general view of the octagon surrounded by empty seats prior to UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

