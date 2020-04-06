TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

The new UFC 249 fight card

Jessica Andrade attempts to slam Rose Namajunas in

Jessica Andrade attempts to slam Rose Namajunas in their women's strawweight championship bout during UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

The revised UFC 249 fight card arrived Monday night, albeit still without an announced venue. The card will take place on Saturday, April 18, with the main card airing on ESPN+ pay-per-view, per UFC president Dana White's tweet earlier in the afternoon announcing the new main event.

UFC 249 fight card

Interim lightweight championship: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

