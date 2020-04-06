The new UFC 249 fight card
The revised UFC 249 fight card arrived Monday night, albeit still without an announced venue. The card will take place on Saturday, April 18, with the main card airing on ESPN+ pay-per-view, per UFC president Dana White's tweet earlier in the afternoon announcing the new main event.
UFC 249 fight card
Interim lightweight championship: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales
Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera
Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy
Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann
