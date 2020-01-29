TODAY'S PAPER
UFC 249 fight card

Khabib Nurmagomedov looks on after defeating Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title bout at UFC 242 at The Arena on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Event: UFC 249

Date: April 18, 2020

City: Brooklyn

Venue: Barclays Center

Tickets on sale: Jan. 31 

Where to watch: ESPN+ (10 p.m.), ESPN 2/ESPN Deportes (8 p.m.), ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass (6:15 p.m.)

Latest UFC 249 fight card

Lightweight championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson

Women's strawweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza

Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Ben Rothwell

Heavyweight: Shamil Adurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane

Lightweight: Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar

Women's bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

