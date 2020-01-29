UFC 249 fight card
Event: UFC 249
Date: April 18, 2020
City: Brooklyn
Venue: Barclays Center
Tickets on sale: Jan. 31
Where to watch: ESPN+ (10 p.m.), ESPN 2/ESPN Deportes (8 p.m.), ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass (6:15 p.m.)
Latest UFC 249 fight card
Lightweight championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson
Women's strawweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade
Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Jacare Souza
Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Ben Rothwell
Heavyweight: Shamil Adurakhimov vs. Ciryl Gane
Lightweight: Khama Worthy vs. Ottman Azaitar
Women's bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
