Less than 24 hours before the return of live sports to America amid the coronavirus pandemic, a fighter scheduled to compete at UFC 249 tested positive for COVID-19.

UFC middleweight Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza received a positive test result Friday, the UFC confirmed. Souza was scheduled to face Uriah Hall at UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. The fight has been canceled, but the rest of the event will continue as planned for now.

"The middleweight bout between Uriah Hall vs Jacare Souza will no longer be on the UFC 249 preliminary card due to one of Souza’s COVID-19 tests indicating a positive result," a UFC statement read. "In addition, COVID-19 tests for Souza’s two cornermen were also flagged as positive. UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19.

"As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment."

The UFC's statement said no other participants have tested positive.

According to a report by ESPN, Souza arrived for the event Wednesday and informed UFC officials that a member of his family had tested positive. He was "isolated" and tested before receiving his positive result Friday.

On Friday, Souza participated in the UFC weigh-ins wearing a mask and gloves. Video from the weigh-in showed a gloved Souza fist-bumping UFC president Dana White and then standing about 10 feet away from Hall — both of whom wore masks — rather than participating in the usual staredown. White presided over the entirety of the weigh-ins, interacting with each fighter on the card.

A social media post this week showed Souza interacting with others in the hotel, including UFC 249 competitor Fabricio Werdum.

"From their arrival earlier in the week until their departure today, Souza and his cornermen followed UFC health and safety protocols," the UFC's statement read, "including practicing social distancing, wearing personnel protective equipment, and self-isolating whenever possible."

ESPN’s report said the UFC received the go-ahead from Florida athletic officials to proceed with UFC 249 “because the system worked in Souza's case.”

"The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the health and safety measures UFC has put in place for this event," said the UFC's statement.

All 24 fighters on the card, their cornermen, referees, judges, UFC’s production team and everyone associated with the event were expected to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of the event.

Earlier this week, UFC chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein told Newsday the promotion obtained 1,200 test kits for COVID-19 — 600 antigen tests and 600 antibody tests — for the three events scheduled in Jacksonville in an eight-day span.

“We were able to source our tests from sources that aren't sourcing the people that really need these tests, which of course are health-care workers, first responders and people that are sick,” Epstein said. “So the good news is the test that we're going to be using, both the antigen and the antibody test, are not going to reduce the capacity out there for those that absolutely need them first.”

Antibody testing results are quick and help determine if someone previously has been exposed to the virus. The antigen test results takes longer and tests for active infections.

UFC 249 will be held Saturday night, with another event next Wednesday and a third event next Saturday. All three will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, creating a single ecosystem, not unlike some talked-about plans in other major professional sports. Epstein said Quest Diagnostics will process test results for these events.

With Mark La Monica