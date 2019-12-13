TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson set for UFC 249 at Barclays Center

Khabib Nurmagomedov fights Dustin Poirier in their lightweight

Khabib Nurmagomedov fights Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title bout at UFC 242 at The Arena in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 7. Credit: Getty Images/Francois Nel

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight is now as official as a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight possibly can be this far away from the top two lightweights actually making it into the UFC’s octagon.

The UFC confirmed at a news conference Friday in Las Vegas that Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against Ferguson at UFC 249 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 18. The bout has been widely reported for several weeks.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have been scheduled to fight each other four previous times, and each time the bout fell apart either because of injury or a weight cut gone wrong.

Nurmagomedov (28-0) won the lightweight title in April 2018 at Barclays Center when he beat Wantagh’s Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. He made his first title defense against Conor McGregor later that October and won via submission. However, McGregor was the first fighter to win a round against the Russian mauler.

Ferguson (25-3) is on a 12-fight win streak and is a former interim lightweight champion.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Interim head coach Mike Miller of the Knicks Knicks' Miller sticking with his plan of utilizing all three point guards 
Henrik Lundqvist on the bench during the second Lundqvist getting his shot to stay sharp in goal
Saquon Barkley of the Giants is taken down Barkley has hope because of Gurley's success
Quarterback Sam Darnold was upset about the Jets' Gase, Darnold downplay their sideline exchange
Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson during the first Nets face tough tests vs. Raptors, 76ers
Giants long snapper Colin Holba puts on his Holba quietly doing a solid job as Giants' new long snapper
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search