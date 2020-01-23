TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras set for UFC 249 in Brooklyn

Sijara Eubanks celebrates after defeating Roxanna Modafferi by

Sijara Eubanks celebrates after defeating Roxanna Modafferi by unanimous decision during the UFC 230 prelims on Nov. 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
UFC 249 at Barclays Center could be a make-or-break event for a pair of bantamweights.

Sijara Eubanks and Sarah Moras will meet in a 135-pound bout on April 18 in Brooklyn, the UFC said Thursday, with both aiming to climb up the rankings of a division in which they’ve yet to break through.

Eubanks (4-4, 2-2 UFC) will be fighting at bantamweight for the third time since returning from flyweight last year. She’s struggled to get the results since making the jump back up, losing decisions to Aspen Ladd last May and Bethe Correia last September, but her match with Ladd earned them fight of the night honors, the only performance bonus of Eubanks’ UFC career. Despite the losses, Eubanks remains in the women’s bantamweight rankings, sitting at No. 15.

Moras (6-5, 3-4 UFC) sits outside the rankings despite picking up her first win in nearly two years last time out. Moras scored a TKO finish against Liana Jojua in the third round via punches and elbows at UFC 242 last September to end a three-fight losing streak that dated back to February 2019.

The matchup is the second women’s bout added to the Brooklyn event. Former strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade will meet in a rematch of Andrade’s KO victory last May that ended Namajunas’ title reign.

