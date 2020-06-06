Scenes from UFC 250 on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Amanda Nunes faces Felicia Spencer for the UFC women's featherweight championship in the main event.

In this handout provided by UFC, Herbert Burns of Brazil celebrates after his submission victory over Evan Dunham in their bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout provided by UFC, (L-R) Herbert Burns of Brazil punches Evan Dunham in their bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Alonzo Menifield punches Devin Clark in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Alex Perez punches Jussier Formiga of Brazil in their flyweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Alex Perez celebrates after his TKO victory over Jussier Formiga in their flyweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Devin Clark kicks Alonzo Menifield in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.