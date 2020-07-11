UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal photos

TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from UFC 251, headlined by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Abu Dhabi. 

In this handout image provided by UFC, a
Credit: Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, a general view of the Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island prior to the UFC 251 event on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, a
Credit: Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Davey Grant of England punches Martin Day in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Kazakhstan punches Raulian Paiva of
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Kazakhstan punches Raulian Paiva of Brazil in their flyweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Raulian Paiva of Brazil punches Zhalgas Zhumagulov of
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Raulian Paiva of Brazil punches Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Kazakhstan in their flyweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Karol Rosa of Brazil punches Vanessa Melo of
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Karol Rosa of Brazil punches Vanessa Melo of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Vanessa Melo of Brazil punches Karol Rosa of
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Vanessa Melo of Brazil punches Karol Rosa of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Martin Day punches Davey Grant of England in
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Martin Day punches Davey Grant of England in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, a
Credit: Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images/Handout

