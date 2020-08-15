TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from UFC 252, headlined by champion Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Aug. 15, 2020.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (R-L) Livinha
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Jeff Bottari

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (R-L) Livinha Souza of Brazil kicks Ashley Yoder in their strawweight bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Ashley
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Jeff Bottari

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Ashley Yoder punches Livinha Souza of Brazil in their strawweight bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Kai
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Jeff Bottari

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Kai Kamaka punches Tony Kelley in their featherweight bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Parker
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Jeff Bottari

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Parker Porter punches Chris Daukaus in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (R-L) TJ
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Jeff Bottari

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (R-L) TJ Brown punches Danny Chavez in their featherweight bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Danny
Credit: Zuffa LLC/Jeff Bottari

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Danny Chavez punches TJ Brown in their featherweight bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

