SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 253: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Print

Scenes from UFC 253 on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa meet in the main event at middleweight, while former Stony Brook football player Dominick Reyes meets Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event at light heavyweight.

In this handout image provided by UFC, William
Credit: Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, William Knight celebrates after defeating Aleksa Camur in their light heavyweight bout during UFC 253 inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on September 27, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Aleksa Camur punches William Knight in their light heavyweight bout during UFC 253 inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on September 27, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Khadis Ibragimov of Russia punches Danilo Marques of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during UFC 253 inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on September 27, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Jeff Hughes gets taken down by Juan Espino of Spain in their heavyweight bout during UFC 253 inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on September 27, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Juan Espino of Spain submits Jeff Hughes in their heavyweight bout during UFC 253 inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on September 27, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Danilo Marques of Brazil reacts after defeating Khadis Ibragimov of Russia in their light heavyweight bout during UFC 253 inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on September 27, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

