TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 253 weigh-ins

Print

Scenes from the UFC 253 weigh-ins on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sept. 25, 2020.

Dominick Reyes poses on the scale during the
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Josh Hedges

Dominick Reyes poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 

Sijara Eubanks poses on the scale during the
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Josh Hedges

Sijara Eubanks poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 

Ketlen Vieira of Brazil poses on the scale
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Josh Hedges

Ketlen Vieira of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses on the scale
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Josh Hedges

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 

Jan Blachowicz of Poland poses on the scale
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Josh Hedges

Jan Blachowicz of Poland poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 

Paulo Costa of Brazil during the UFC 253
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Josh Hedges

Paulo Costa of Brazil during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and Paulo Costa of
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Josh Hedges

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and Paulo Costa of Brazil face off during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 

Opponents Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz of Poland
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Josh Hedges

Opponents Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz of Poland face off during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 

Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Brandon Royval
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Josh Hedges

Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Brandon Royval face off during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 

New York Sports

New York Yankees Aaron Judge reacts after striking Betts supplants Judge in MLB jersey sales
Luke Voit #59 of the Yankees backs away Yankees again can't hit in clutch, fall to Blue Jays
Sandy Alderson introduces MIckey Calloway as the club's Lennon: Sandy Alderson's return to Mets makes for great theater
David Peterson allowed just one run in a Peterson allows one run in seven strong innings in Mets' win
Michael Conforto hit .322 with a .412 on-base Conforto's season ended by hamstring injury
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson talks about the Alderson returning to Mets as team president under Cohen
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search