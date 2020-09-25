Scenes from the UFC 253 weigh-ins on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sept. 25, 2020.

Dominick Reyes poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Sijara Eubanks poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ketlen Vieira of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Jan Blachowicz of Poland poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Paulo Costa of Brazil during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and Paulo Costa of Brazil face off during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Opponents Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz of Poland face off during the UFC 253 weigh-in on September 25, 2020 at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.