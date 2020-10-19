TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 254 fight card: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Watch the 'UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje' trailer

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his title and perfect record against interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 24, 2020. Credit: UFC

By Newsday.com
Print

Event: UFC 254

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Location: "Fight Island" -- Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Venue: Flash Forum

How to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

Watch on

*Newsday may receive a commission on purchases made through this link, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Advertisement

UFC 254 main card, 2 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+

Lightweight title: Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

UFC 254 prelims, Noon on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Da-un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

UFC 254 early prelims, 10:15 a.m. on UFC Fight Pass

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

*Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergei Morozov

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

* Withdrew from the fight, and UFC is searching for a replacement fighter.

By Newsday.com

New York Sports

Craig Carton speaks during WFAN's 30th anniversary celebration Best: Carton nearing a return to WFAN
Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) and linebacker Harvey Grading the Jets: Flacco and offense don't get passing mark
Steve McLendon looks on during warm ups before Jets Q&A: Nose tackle McLendon traded to Buccaneers
Red Bulls forward Brian White, left, and Inter Red Bulls steal a point with stoppage time goal vs. Orlando
Tae Crowder #48 of the Giants runs in Crowder's TD, 2-point conversion stop give Giants 1st win
Christian Wilkins #94 of the Dolphins tackles quarterback Jets are NFL's lone winless team after shutout in Miami
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search