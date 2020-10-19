UFC 254 fight card: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje
Event: UFC 254
Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
Location: "Fight Island" -- Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Venue: Flash Forum
How to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass
UFC 254 main card, 2 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+
Lightweight title: Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje
Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier
Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris
Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes
UFC 254 prelims, Noon on ESPN2 and ESPN+
Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa
Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney
Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Da-un Jung vs. Sam Alvey
UFC 254 early prelims, 10:15 a.m. on UFC Fight Pass
Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick
*Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergei Morozov
Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev
* Withdrew from the fight, and UFC is searching for a replacement fighter.