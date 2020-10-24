UFC 254 on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi is headlined by undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. interim champion Justin Gaethje. Other bouts on the card, hosted by Flash Forum on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates, include Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker in a middleweight co-main event.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Joel Alvarez of Spain attempts to submit Alexander Yakovlev of Russia in their lightweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Miranda Maverick punches Liana Jojua of Georgia in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Joel Alvarez of Spain kicks Alexander Yakovlev of Russia in their lightweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Liana Jojua of Georgia punches Miranda Maverick in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Da-un Jung of South Korea punches Sam Alvey in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Alex Oliveira of Brazil kicks Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan in their welterweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Sam Alvey punches Da-un Jung of South Korea in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Nathaniel Wood of England punches Casey Kenney in their catchweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan submits Alex Oliveira of Brazil in their welterweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Casey Kenney punches Nathaniel Wood of England in their catchweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Tai Tuivasa of Australia punches Stefan Struve of The Netherlands in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Stefan Struve of The Netherlands kicks Tai Tuivasa of Australia in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Ion Cutelaba of Moldova punches Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Phillip Hawes celebrates his KO victory over Jacob Malkoun of Australia in their middleweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Magomed Ankalaev of Russia punches Ion Cutelaba of Moldova in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Phillip Hawes punches Jacob Malkoun of Australia in their middleweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Liliya Shakirova of Uzbekistan punches Lauren Murphy in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.