TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Print

UFC 254 on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi is headlined by undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. interim champion Justin Gaethje. Other bouts on the card, hosted by Flash Forum on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates, include Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker in a middleweight co-main event.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Joel Alvarez of Spain attempts to submit Alexander Yakovlev of Russia in their lightweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Miranda Maverick punches Liana Jojua of Georgia in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Joel Alvarez of Spain kicks Alexander Yakovlev of Russia in their lightweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Liana Jojua of Georgia punches Miranda Maverick in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Da-un Jung of South Korea punches Sam Alvey in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Alex Oliveira of Brazil kicks Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan in their welterweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Sam Alvey punches Da-un Jung of South Korea in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Nathaniel Wood of England punches Casey Kenney in their catchweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan submits Alex Oliveira of Brazil in their welterweight bout during the UFC 254 event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 24, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Casey Kenney punches Nathaniel Wood of England in their catchweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Tai Tuivasa of Australia punches Stefan Struve of The Netherlands in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Stefan Struve of The Netherlands kicks Tai Tuivasa of Australia in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Ion Cutelaba of Moldova punches Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Phillip
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, Phillip Hawes celebrates his KO victory over Jacob Malkoun of Australia in their middleweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Magomed Ankalaev of Russia punches Ion Cutelaba of Moldova in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Phillip Hawes punches Jacob Malkoun of Australia in their middleweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Liliya Shakirova of Uzbekistan punches Lauren Murphy in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Lauren Murphy punches Liliya Shakirova of Uzbekistan in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

New York Sports

Markus Golden during Giants practice on Sept. 7. Giants already looking ahead to next season
Cleveland's Francisco Lindor exits the batting cage before Lindor to Mets? Steve Cohen could make it happen
The Giants' Evan Engram tries to leap over Glauber: Giants would be wise to deal disappointing Engram 
The Jets' Denzel Mims stand off to the Jets WR Mims cleared, expected to make debut Sunday
Knicks president Leon Rose watches his team play Popper: Knicks face many questions as NBA Draft nears
Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets Rest of Jets' season is an audition for Darnold's future
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search