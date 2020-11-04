UFC 255 fight card
Event: UFC 255
Date: Nov. 21, 2020
Location: Las Vegas
Venue: UFC Apex
Where to watch: ESPN+, ESPN2, UFC Fight Pass
Latest UFC 255 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Men's flyweight title: Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez
Women's flyweight title: Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia
Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval
Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig
UFC 255 prelims, 8 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+
Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski
Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden
UFC 255 early prelims, 6:30 p.m., UFC Fight Pass
Orion Cosce vs. Nicolas Dalby