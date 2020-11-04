TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 255 fight card

Valentina Shevchenko poses on the scale during the

Valentina Shevchenko poses on the scale during the UFC 247 ceremonial weigh-in at Toyota Center on Feb. 7, 2020 in Houston. Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

By Newsday.com
Event: UFC 255

Date: Nov. 21, 2020

Location: Las Vegas

Venue: UFC Apex

Where to watch: ESPN+, ESPN2, UFC Fight Pass

Latest UFC 255 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Men's flyweight title: Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez

Women's flyweight title: Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig

UFC 255 prelims, 8 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+

Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski

Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden

UFC 255 early prelims, 6:30 p.m., UFC Fight Pass

Orion Cosce vs. Nicolas Dalby

By Newsday.com

