SportsMixed Martial Arts

Aljamain Sterling's title shot on hold after Petr Yan withdraws from UFC 256, reports say

UFC bantamweight fighter Aljamain Sterling works with Nazim Sadykhov during a workout inside the garage-turned-home gym at Serra-Longo teammate Al Iaquinta's home in May 2020. Credit: Newsday/Raychel Brightman

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Aljamain Sterling’s first chance at UFC gold will have to wait.

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan has withdrawn from their title fight at UFC 256 on Dec. 12, according to reports.

ESPN and MMA Fighting cited sources confirming reports of Yan’s withdrawal from the fight. Reports suggested Yan’s withdrawal was for "personal reasons" rather than an injury.

"Everything happens for a reason," the Long Island-raised Sterling tweeted early Sunday afternoon. "I hope everything is good with you and your family .@PetrYanUFC We will settle our business when you can be 100% focused and ready to give the fans the best show we can. See you soon."

UFC 256 was going to be Yan’s first title defense after winning the vacant title this past summer against Jose Aldo.

