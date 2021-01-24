Michael Chandler, a three-time lightweight champion in Bellator, made his UFC debut at UFC 257 on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Abu Dhabi. Chandler instantly backed up his talk about being the best lightweight outside of the UFC -- and inside the promotion as well -- when he knocked out sixth-ranked Dan Hooker in the first round.

Michael Chandler prepares to face Dan Hooker during the UFC 257 event at UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Michael Chandler enters the octagon in his UFC debut to face Dan Hooker during the UFC 257 event at UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Michael Chandler prepares to battle Dan Hooker during the UFC 257 event at UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC 257 event at UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Michael Chandler backflips off the top of the octagon after knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round of UFC 257 at UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Michael Chandler celebrates his winning his UFC debut with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker at UFC 257 on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

