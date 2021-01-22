TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Ottman Azaitar off UFC 257, leaving LI's Matt Frevola fight-less again

Matt Frevola at UFC 230 official weigh-ins at

Matt Frevola at UFC 230 official weigh-ins at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Manhattan on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

"Finally" will have to wait a little bit longer for Matt Frevola.

The Huntington-raised Frevola, who had three fights canceled last year for various reasons, saw it happen to him for a fourth straight time on Friday at the UFC 257 official weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi.

His lightweight opponent Ottman Azaitar, was removed from the card, with the reason for such removal not immediately provided by the UFC. The bout was scheduled for the pay-per-view main card of UFC 257 headlined by Conor McGregor.

Frevola made weight at 155.5 pounds with the hope that he could be a backup fighter in case another lightweight missed weight and otherwise couldn’t fight.

"The SteamRolla" Frevola (8-1-1), who last fought in October 2019, said this week how happy he was to finally get to fight again after having three bouts last year all get canceled.

The timing of Friday's removal of Azaitar also is somewhat familiar to Frevola. One bout last year was canceled during fight week and another was scrapped the day before the fight.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

New York Sports

Knicks forward Julius Randle works with a trainer Randle in mix for All-Star Game . . . if there is one
Knicks guard RJ Barrett works against Golden State Barrett leads Knicks to impressive win over Golden State
Josh Bailey of the Islanders skates during the Bailey off COVID list and in lineup for Isles
Mathew Barzal of the Islanders celebrates his first-period Isles put forth team effort in win over Devils
Rob Calabrese of the Broncos in 2019. LI's Calabrese formally announced as Jets quarterbacks coach
Jets CEO Woody Johnson during pregame against the Woody Johnson returning from London, will resume as Jets CEO
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search