"Finally" will have to wait a little bit longer for Matt Frevola.

The Huntington-raised Frevola, who had three fights canceled last year for various reasons, saw it happen to him for a fourth straight time on Friday at the UFC 257 official weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi.

His lightweight opponent Ottman Azaitar, was removed from the card, with the reason for such removal not immediately provided by the UFC. The bout was scheduled for the pay-per-view main card of UFC 257 headlined by Conor McGregor.

Frevola made weight at 155.5 pounds with the hope that he could be a backup fighter in case another lightweight missed weight and otherwise couldn’t fight.

"The SteamRolla" Frevola (8-1-1), who last fought in October 2019, said this week how happy he was to finally get to fight again after having three bouts last year all get canceled.

The timing of Friday's removal of Azaitar also is somewhat familiar to Frevola. One bout last year was canceled during fight week and another was scrapped the day before the fight.