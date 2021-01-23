Scenes from UFC 257 inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Abu Dhabi. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to meet at lightweight in the main event.

In this handout image provided by the UFC, (R-L) Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Kazakhstan punches Amir Albazi of Iraq in a flyweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by the UFC, (R-L) Amir Albazi of Iraq punches Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Kazakhstan in a flyweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Movsar Evloev of Russia punches Nik Lentz in a 150-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.