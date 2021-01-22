UFC 257 weigh-in photos
Scenes from the scale at the UFC 257 weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headline the event on Saturday.
MORE PHOTOS
Fight photos: UFC Fight Island 8 Fight photos: UFC Fight Island 7 Fight photos: Velasquez takes Macfarlane's Bellator title Fight photos: UFC 255 UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva Fight photos: Mousasi vs. Lima at Bellator 250 UFC 254 fight photos: Khabib vs. Gaethje Fight photos: Cyborg dominates at Bellator 249 UFC 253 photos: Adesanya vs. Costa Fight photos: UFC 253 weigh-ins UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley Fight photos: Archuleta beats Mix for title at Bellator 246 UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill Fight photos: UFC 252 Fight photos: Weidman vs. Akhmedov UFC Vegas 6 weigh-ins Fight photos: UFC Vegas 5