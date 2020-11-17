TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Source: Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall agreed to for UFC 258

Chris Weidman battles Omari Akhmedov in a middleweight

Chris Weidman battles Omari Akhmedov in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 08, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Zuffa LLC/Chris Unger

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will return to a familiar setting against a familiar foe.

Weidman, from Baldwin, and Queens' Uriah Hall have verbally agreed to meet inside the octagon at UFC 258 scheduled for Feb. 13, a source confirmed. ESPN first reported the news early Tuesday afternoon.

They faced each other more than 10 years ago when they both were coming up on the regional circuit, with Weidman winning by TKO in the first round to take Hall's Ring of Combat middleweight title. It was Weidman's third career fight and Hall's fifth.

The UFC 258 bout, not yet officially announced by the promotion, will be Weidman's 17th with the UFC and Hall's 18th.

Weidman (15-5) last fought in August, winning a unanimous decision over Omari Akhmedov, then ranked No. 12 in the UFC's middleweight division. Weidman was unranked at the time having lost five of the previous six bouts and moving up to light heavyweight to face Dominick Reyes.

"The All-American" earned a No. 10 ranking after that win, and he now will face the ninth-ranked Hall.

Hall (17-9) is coming off a fourth-round stoppage of former middleweight king Anderson Silva on Halloween. Hall has won three in a row, tied for the second longest streak in a career that dates to 2005.

