Scenes from UFC 258 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns are set to meet in the main event for the welterweight title.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Maycee Barber punches Alexa Grasso of Mexico in their flyweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Alexa Grasso of Mexico punches Maycee Barber in their flyweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Maycee Barber punches Alexa Grasso of Mexico in their flyweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Chris Gutierrez kicks Andre Ewell in their 140-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Rodolfo Vieira of Brazil punches Anthony Hernandez in their middleweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Dhiego Lima of Brazil punches Belal Muhammad in their welterweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Phil Rowe punches Gabe Green in their welterweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Andre Ewell punches Chris Gutierrez in their 140-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Belal Muhammad punches Dhiego Lima of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Anthony Hernandez punches Rodolfo Vieira of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Mallory Martin punches Polyana Viana of Brazil in their strawweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Polyana Viana of Brazil kicks Mallory Martin in their strawweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Gabe Green punches Phil Rowe in their welterweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Ricky Simon punches Brian Kelleher in their featherweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Julian Marquez punches Maki Pitolo in their middleweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Ian Heinisch kicks Kelvin Gastelum in their middleweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Brian Kelleher punches Ricky Simon in their featherweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Maki Pitolo punches Julian Marquez in their middleweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.