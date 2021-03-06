TODAY'S PAPER
UFC 259: Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz

Scenes from UFC 259 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya meet in the main event in a light heavyweight title fight, and Amanda Nunes defends her women's flyweight title against Megan Anderson in the co-main. Long Island's Aljamain Sterling goes for the bantamweight title against Petr Yan in the third fight of the main event.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand kicks Kennedy Nzechukwu of Nigeria in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Mario Bautista kicks Trevin Jones in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Jake Matthews of Australia punches Sean Brady in their welterweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Kennedy Nzechukwu of Nigeria punches Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Uros Medic of Serbia punches Aalon Cruz in their lightweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Amanda
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, Amanda Lemos of Brazil reacts after her victory over Livinha Souza of Brazil in their strawweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: In this
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Jordan Espinosa punches Tim Elliott in their flyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Tim Elliott punches Jordan Espinosa in their flyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Sean Brady punches Jake Matthews of Australia in their welterweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Amanda Lemos of Brazil punches Livinha Souza of Brazil in their strawweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Aalon Cruz kicks Uros Medic of Serbia in their lightweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Trevin Jones punches Mario Bautista in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Rogerio Bontorin of Brazil attempts to secure a rear choke against Kai Kara-France of New Zealand in their flyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Joseph Benavidez punches Askar Askaarov of Russia in their flyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Kai Kara-France of New Zealand punches Rogerio Bontorin of Brazil in their flyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L)
Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Askar Askaarov of Russia punches Joseph Benavidez in their flyweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

