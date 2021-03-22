TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 260 fight card: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic celebrates his win over Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic celebrates his win over Daniel Cormier after their UFC Heavyweight Title Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Credit: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici

By Newsday.com
Event: UFC 260

Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021

Location: Las Vegas

Venue: UFC Apex

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

Watch on

*Newsday may receive a commission on purchases made through this link, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

UFC 260 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Heavyweight title: Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Vicente Luque vs. Tyron Woodley

Thomas Almeida vs. Sean O’Malley

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

UFC 260 early prelims, 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

Abu Azaitar vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

