UFC 260 fight card: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou
Event: UFC 260
Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021
Location: Las Vegas
Venue: UFC Apex
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass
UFC 260 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Heavyweight title: Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou
Vicente Luque vs. Tyron Woodley
Thomas Almeida vs. Sean O’Malley
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy
Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
UFC 260 early prelims, 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson
Abu Azaitar vs. Marc-Andre Barriault