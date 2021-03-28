Scenes from UFC 260 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 27, 2021.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Francis Ngannou of Cameroon kicks Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Francis Ngannou of Cameroon punches Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: Francis Ngannou of Cameroon reacts after his victory over Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Jared Gooden punches Abubakar Nurmagomedov of Russia in their welterweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Jamie Mullarkey of Australia punches Khama Worthy in their lightweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Abubakar Nurmagomedov of Russia kicks Jared Gooden in their welterweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Alonzo Menifield takes down Fabio Cherant in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Modestas Bukauskas of Lithuania punches Michal Oleksiejczuk of Poland in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Khama Worthy punches Jamie Mullarkey of Australia in their lightweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Michal Oleksiejczuk of Poland punches Modestas Bukauskas of Lithuania in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Omar Morales of Venezuela kicks Shane Young of New Zealand in their featherweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Gillian Robertson of Canada kicks Miranda Maverick in their lightweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Miranda Maverick punches Gillian Robertson of Canada in their lightweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Thomas Almeida of Brazil punches Sean O'Malley in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Vicente Luque punches Tyron Woodley in their welterweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Abu Azaitar of Morocco kicks Marc-Andre Barriault of Canada in their middleweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Shane Young of New Zealand punches Omar Morales of Venezuela in their featherweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Marc-Andre Barriault of Canada punches Abu Azaitar of Morocco in their middleweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: (R-L) Sean O'Malley kicks Thomas Almeida of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: Alonzo Menifield reacts after his submission victory over Fabio Cherant in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)