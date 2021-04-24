Chris Weidman’s lower leg shattered on contact. On the first strike of the fight.

Weidman threw a right leg kick that connected just below the knee of Uriah Hall during the middleweight bout at UFC 261 on Saturday night in Florida.

Weidman’s leg crumbled above the ankle on contact, and then it crumpled underneath him when he put the leg back down on the canvas. The brutal injury instantly reminded fans of when a similar injury happened to Anderson Silva in his rematch with Weidman at UFC 168 in December 2013.

"I got nothing but respect for Chris Weidman. He’s truly one of the best," Hall said after being awarded the TKO victory due to injury after the 17-second bout.

The broadcast never cut back to Weidman until his right leg was in a compression boot and he was being lifted off the mat on a stretcher and carried out of the octagon. Two replays were shown of the strike but not before the announcers warned viewers what would happen.

Weidman (15-6) was greeted with cheers by the 15,000 or so fans inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonsville as he was taken out of the arena and to a hospital.

"I wanted to put on a great performance, but man I feel so bad for him," said Hall (18-9), the No. 9 ranked middleweight in the UFC. "I hope he’s OK. I wish the family well if you guys are watching."

The fight was billed as a rematch of their bout in Ring of Combat in 2010 when they both were rising middleweight prospects in New York. Weidman, who grew up in Baldwin, gave the Queens-based Hall his first career loss then.

A decade later, the two remained among the top-ranked middleweights in the UFC, with Hall on a three-fight win streak and Weidman coming off a win last August and looking to put together one more run at the UFC middleweight title he defended successfully three times from 2013 to 2015.

"I hope he recovers, and . . . whatever rank I am in the future, if he gets well, I owe him this fight," Hall said. "I hope he can come back from it. You’re one of the best, Chris."

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling tweeted support for his Serra-Longo teammate.

"I have no words," Sterling write. "I hope the leg can heal up 100%."

Light heavyweight Anthony Smith was doing his post-fight media availability when he heard about Weidman’s injury. He was emotional upon the hearing news as he and Weidman trained together for a couple weeks at Gym-O in North Carolina for their fights on Saturday.

"I don’t know how Chris Weidman’s ever lost after training with him," Smith said. "He’s the best guy I ever trained with. He just can’t catch a break."

Strapped onto the stretcher, his lower right leg in pieces under the skin and the protective boot covered by a blanket to prevent onlookers from seeing anything or taking any photos, Weidman raised his hand and pointed with his index finger toward the sky as the crowd clapped for the fallen gladiator as he was wheeled off the arena floor.