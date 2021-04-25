TODAY'S PAPER
 Scenes from UFC 261 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonsville, Florida, on April 24, 2021. It was the first UFC fight with an arena full of fans in more than a year. 

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria punches Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria throws down Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Jorge Masvidal of the United States talks to his trainers after getting knocked out by Kamaru Usman of Nigeria during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Kamaru Usman (L) of Nigeria fights Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria punches Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Patrick Sabatini, top, punches down on Tristan Connelly during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Danaa Batgerel celebrates his win of a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Fans await the next fight during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Aoriqileng, left, takes a punch from Jeffrey Molina during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Valentina Shevchenko throws Jessica Andrade to the canvas during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Valentina Shevchenko stands victorious over Jessica Andrade at the end of a UFC 261 mixed martial arts flyweight bout Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Aoriqileng, left, and Jeffrey Molina fight during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Valentina Shevchenko celebrates her win at the end of her UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout against Jessica Andrade, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Credit: AP/Gary McCullough

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady watches a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Rose Namajunas of the United States reacts after beating Zhang Weili of China during the Women's Strawweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Rose Namajunas of the United States celebrates after beating Zhang Weili of China during the Women's Strawweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgystan throws Jessica Andrade of Brazil during the Womens Flyweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgystan kicks Jessica Andrade of Brazil during the Womens Flyweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Rose Namajunas of the United States fights Zhang Weili of China during the Women's Strawweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Rose Namajunas of the United States celebrates after beating Zhang Weili of China during the Women's Strawweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Uriah Hall of Jamaica talks to his corner after Chris Weidman of the United States suffered a broken leg on a kick attempt during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Anthony Smith (L) of the United States speaks with Jim Crute of Australia after their fight at UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Chris Weidman of the United States leaves the fight on a stretcher after breaking his leg on a kick attempt to Uriah Hall of Jamaica during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Anthony Smith of the United States punches Jim Crute of Australia during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Anthony Smith of the United States kicks Jim Crute of Australia during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

JACKSONVILLE, FL - APRIL 24: Randy Brown of Jamiaica punches Alex Oliveira of Brazil in the face during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Dwight Grant of United States blocks a knee from Stefan Sekulic of Serbia during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Randy Brown of Jamiaica forces Alex Oliveira of Brazil to tap out during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer announces fighters during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

General view of the sold out crowd on hand for UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Aoriqileng of China punches Jeffrey Molina of the United States during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Ariane Carnelossi of Brazil (L) punches Liang Na of China during UFC 261 early prelims at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Ariane Carnelossi of Brazil punches Liang Na of China during UFC 261 early prelims at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Liang Na of China brings down Ariane Carnelossi of Brazil during UFC 261 early prelims at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

