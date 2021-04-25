Scenes from UFC 261 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonsville, Florida, on April 24, 2021. It was the first UFC fight with an arena full of fans in more than a year.

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria punches Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria throws down Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jorge Masvidal of the United States talks to his trainers after getting knocked out by Kamaru Usman of Nigeria during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kamaru Usman (L) of Nigeria fights Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria punches Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Patrick Sabatini, top, punches down on Tristan Connelly during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Danaa Batgerel celebrates his win of a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Fans await the next fight during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Aoriqileng, left, takes a punch from Jeffrey Molina during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Valentina Shevchenko throws Jessica Andrade to the canvas during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Valentina Shevchenko stands victorious over Jessica Andrade at the end of a UFC 261 mixed martial arts flyweight bout Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Aoriqileng, left, and Jeffrey Molina fight during a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Valentina Shevchenko celebrates her win at the end of her UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout against Jessica Andrade, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady watches a UFC 261 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. It is the first UFC event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to feature a full crowd in attendance.

Rose Namajunas of the United States reacts after beating Zhang Weili of China during the Women's Strawweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rose Namajunas of the United States celebrates after beating Zhang Weili of China during the Women's Strawweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgystan throws Jessica Andrade of Brazil during the Womens Flyweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgystan kicks Jessica Andrade of Brazil during the Womens Flyweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rose Namajunas of the United States fights Zhang Weili of China during the Women's Strawweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rose Namajunas of the United States celebrates after beating Zhang Weili of China during the Women's Strawweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Uriah Hall of Jamaica talks to his corner after Chris Weidman of the United States suffered a broken leg on a kick attempt during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Anthony Smith (L) of the United States speaks with Jim Crute of Australia after their fight at UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Chris Weidman of the United States leaves the fight on a stretcher after breaking his leg on a kick attempt to Uriah Hall of Jamaica during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Anthony Smith of the United States punches Jim Crute of Australia during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Anthony Smith of the United States kicks Jim Crute of Australia during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - APRIL 24: Randy Brown of Jamiaica punches Alex Oliveira of Brazil in the face during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dwight Grant of United States blocks a knee from Stefan Sekulic of Serbia during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Randy Brown of Jamiaica forces Alex Oliveira of Brazil to tap out during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer announces fighters during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

General view of the sold out crowd on hand for UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Aoriqileng of China punches Jeffrey Molina of the United States during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ariane Carnelossi of Brazil (L) punches Liang Na of China during UFC 261 early prelims at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ariane Carnelossi of Brazil punches Liang Na of China during UFC 261 early prelims at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.