SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 263 fight card: Two titles on the line

Israel Adesanya is escorted out of the ring

Israel Adesanya is escorted out of the ring after a decision win over Yoel Romero during a middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena on March 7, 2020 in Las Vegas. Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

Print

Event: UFC 263

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2021

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Venue: Gila River Arena

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

Watch on

UFC 263 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Middleweight title: Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Flyweight title: Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 263 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

UFC 263 early prelims, 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

By Newsday.com

