UFC 263 fight card: Two titles on the line
Event: UFC 263
Date: Saturday, June 11, 2021
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Venue: Gila River Arena
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass
UFC 263 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Middleweight title: Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori
Flyweight title: Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill
UFC 263 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+
Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart
Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood
Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu
UFC 263 early prelims, 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass
Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis
Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola
Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini
Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier