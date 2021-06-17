UFC 264 fight card: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier
Event: UFC 264
Date: Saturday, July 11, 2021
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN
UFC 264 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson
Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy
Women's bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya
Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Louis Smolka
UFC 264 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin
Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Michael Pereira Lima
Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee
Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis
UFC 264 early prelims, 6:15 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass
Lightweight: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria
Women's flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye
Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares
Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera
Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski