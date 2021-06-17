TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 264 fight card: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier, left, and Conor McGregor face off

Dustin Poirier, left, and Conor McGregor face off during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.  Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

By Newsday.com
Print

Event: UFC 264

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2021

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN

Watch on

*Newsday may receive a commission on purchases made through this link, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Advertisement

UFC 264 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Women's bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Louis Smolka

UFC 264 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin

Welterweight: Niko Price vs. Michael Pereira Lima

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee

Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 264 early prelims, 6:15 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass

Lightweight: Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria

Women's flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera

Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

By Newsday.com

New York Sports

A groundout to first starts a wild 1-3-6-2-5-6
Just your standard 1-3-6-2-5-6 triple play for the Yankees
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets fouls
Barker: Unlike Durant, Antetokounmpo has a supporting cast
Nets' Kevin Durant shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward
KD doesn't get enough help from Nets teammates, Bucks force Game 7
Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning
Best: This deficit seems a bit more daunting for Isles
Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Yankees watches his
Stanton's homer in 7th helps Yankees finish sweep of Blue Jays
Matt Martin #17 and Mathew Barzal #13 of
Isles lose a defensive battle in Game 3, Lightning take 2-1 series lead
Didn’t find what you were looking for?