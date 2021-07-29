TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 265 fight card

Derrick Lewis reacts after his knockout over Aleksei

Derrick Lewis reacts after his knockout over Aleksei Oleinik of Russia in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 8, 2020 in Las Vegas. Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Chris Unger

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Event: UFC 266

Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, UFC Fight Pass

Watch on

UFC 265 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Heavyweight interim title: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Women's bantamweight title: Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena -- postponed after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19.

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

UFC 265 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

UFC 265 early prelims, 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass

Michael Kape vs. Ode' Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

