UFC 265 fight card
Event: UFC 266
Date: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021
Location: Houston, Texas
Venue: Toyota Center
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, UFC Fight Pass
UFC 265 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Heavyweight interim title: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane
Women's bantamweight title: Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena -- postponed after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19.
Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz
Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque
Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney
UFC 265 prelims, 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+
Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill
Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev
Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne
UFC 265 early prelims, 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass
Michael Kape vs. Ode' Osbourne
Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos
Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto
Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez
Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons