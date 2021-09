Merab Dvalishvili, the Serra-Longo fighter who lives in Bellmore, staged one of the most exciting comebacks you'll see to beat Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout at UFC 266 in Las Vegas on Sept. 25, 2021. Dvalishvili won by second-round TKO.

Marlon Moraes punches Merab Dvalishvili during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Marlon Moraes punches Merab Dvalishvili during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili and Marlon Moraes fight during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili takes down Marlon Morae during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili punches Marlon Moraes during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili punches Marlon Moraes during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili punches Marlon Moraes during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili punches Marlon Moraes during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili celebrates defeating Marlon Moraes by TKO during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili celebrates defeating Marlon Moraes by TKO during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili celebrates defeating Marlon Moraes by TKO during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas.