UFC 266 featured title defenses by Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko, plus the return of Nick Diaz, on Sept. 25, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Valentina Shevchenko, right, throws a kick to the
Credit: AP/John Locher

Valentina Shevchenko, right, throws a kick to the head against Lauren Murphy during a women's flyweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nick Diaz, right, throws a body punch against
Credit: AP/John Locher

Nick Diaz, right, throws a body punch against Robbie Lawler during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Robbie Lawler, left, reacts as the referee counts
Credit: AP/John Locher

Robbie Lawler, left, reacts as the referee counts after knocking down Nick Diaz during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Valentina Shevchenko celebrates after defeating Lauren Murphy during
Credit: AP/John Locher

Valentina Shevchenko celebrates after defeating Lauren Murphy during a women's flyweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Robbie Lawler, left, reacts after knocking down Nick
Credit: AP/John Locher

Robbie Lawler, left, reacts after knocking down Nick Diaz during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Lauren Murphy, left, throws a kick against Valentina
Credit: AP/John Locher

Lauren Murphy, left, throws a kick against Valentina Shevchenko during a women's flyweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Valentina Shevchenko, left, throws a punch against Lauren
Credit: AP/John Locher

Valentina Shevchenko, left, throws a punch against Lauren Murphy during a women's flyweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Robbie Lawler, left, throws a punch against Nick
Credit: AP/John Locher

Robbie Lawler, left, throws a punch against Nick Diaz during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Valentina Shevchenko, right, throws a punch against Lauren
Credit: AP/John Locher

Valentina Shevchenko, right, throws a punch against Lauren Murphy during a women's flyweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Brian Ortega, left, lands an elbow against Alexander
Credit: AP/John Locher

Brian Ortega, left, lands an elbow against Alexander Volkanovski during a featherweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nick Diaz, right, fights Robbie Lawler during a
Credit: AP/John Locher

Nick Diaz, right, fights Robbie Lawler during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Robbie Lawler, left, knocks down Nick Diaz during
Credit: AP/John Locher

Robbie Lawler, left, knocks down Nick Diaz during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Ortega
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Ortega punches Alexander Volkanovski of Australia during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Ortega
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Ortega swings at Alexander Volkanovski of Australia during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and Brian Ortega talk after their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenk
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenk is declared the winner over Lauren Murphy after their Flyweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko kicks Lauren Murphy during their Flyweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Brian Ortega on the ground during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and Brian Ortega grapple on the ground during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Brian Ortega during
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Brian Ortega during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Ortega
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Ortega holds Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in a leg lock during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia taunts Brian Ortega in between rounds during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko celebrates after defeating Lauren Murphy in their Flyweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia kicks Brian Ortega during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko punches Lauren Murphy during their Flyweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Ortega
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Ortega swings at Alexander Volkanovski of Australia during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko punches Lauren Murphy during their Flyweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko punches Lauren Murphy during their Flyweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and Brian Ortega trade punches during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Ortega
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Brian Ortega holds Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in a choke hold during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko is introduced by Bruce Buffer before her Flyweight title fight against Lauren Murphy during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Valentina Shevchenko punches Lauren Murphy during thier Flyweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and Brian Ortega grapple on the ground during their Featherweight title fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Robbie Lawler
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Robbie Lawler punches Nick Diaz during their Middleweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Robbie Lawler
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Robbie Lawler punches Nick Diaz during their Middleweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Nick Diaz
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Nick Diaz attempts a flying kick against Robbie Lawler during their Middleweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Robbie Lawler
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Robbie Lawler after he knocked out Nick Diaz in the third round of their Middleweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Curtis Blaydes
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik trade swings during their Heavyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Curtis Blaydes
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Curtis Blaydes after his Heavyweight fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Curtis Blaydes
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik during their Heavyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Curtis Blaydes
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik grapple during their Heavyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Cynthia Cavillo
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Cynthia Cavillo lifts up Jéssica Andrade after their Flyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Jéssica Andrade
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Jéssica Andrade is declared the winner by TKO in the first round against Cynthia Cavillo in their Flyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

*** BESTPIX *** LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

*** BESTPIX *** LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Cynthia Cavillo punches Jéssica Andrade during the first round of their Flyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Cynthia Cavillo
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Cynthia Cavillo punches Jéssica Andrade during the first round of their Flyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Merab Dvalishvili
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Merab Dvalishvili celebrates defeating Marlon Moraes by TKO during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Merab Dvalishvili
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Merab Dvalishvili punches Marlon Moraes during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Marlon Moraes
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Marlon Moraes punches Merab Dvalishvili during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Merab Dvalishvili
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Merab Dvalishvili celebrates defeating Marlon Moraes by TKO during their Bantamweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Dan Hookera
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Dan Hookera and Nasrat Haqparast trade kicks during their Lightweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Dan Hooker
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast grapple during their Lightweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Dan Hooker
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Dan Hooker kicks Nasrat Haqparast during their Lightweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Roxanne Modafferi
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Roxanne Modafferi and Taila Santos trade punches during their Flyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Roxanne Modafferi
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Roxanne Modafferi punches Taila Santos during their Flyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Taila Santos
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Taila Santos punches Roxanne Modafferi during their Flyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Chris Daukaus
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Chris Daukaus punches Shamil Abdyrakhimov during their Heavyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Roxanne Modafferi
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Roxanne Modafferi and Taila Santos grapple during their Flyweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

*** BESTPIX *** LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

*** BESTPIX *** LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Cody Brundage attempts a flying knee kick against Nick Maximov during their Middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Nick Maximov
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Nick Maximov holds Cody Brundage in a choke hold during their Middleweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Jalin Turner
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Jalin Turner punches Uro Medi in the first round of their Lightweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Jonathan Pearce
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Jonathan Pearce and Omar Morales grapple in the first round of their Featherweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Announcer Bruce
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Announcer Bruce Buffer during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Cynthia Calvillo hits Jessica Andrade during a women's
Credit: AP/John Locher

Cynthia Calvillo hits Jessica Andrade during a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 266, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

