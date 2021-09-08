UFC 268 fight card at Madison Square Garden
After a one year break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC again will bring an event to Madison Square Garden. This will be the fifth event at MSG since New York legalized the sport of mixed martial arts in 2016.
The card features eight current or former UFC champions (six linear, two interim).
Event: UFC 268
Date: Nov. 6, 2021
Location: New York City
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN+
UFC 268 fight card so far
Welterweight title: Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
Women's strawweight title: Champion Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili
Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler
Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Luke Rockhold
Women's bantamweight: Germaine de Randamie vs. Irena Aldana
Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera
Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green