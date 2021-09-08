After a one year break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC again will bring an event to Madison Square Garden. This will be the fifth event at MSG since New York legalized the sport of mixed martial arts in 2016.

The card features eight current or former UFC champions (six linear, two interim).

Event: UFC 268

Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Location: New York City

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN+

UFC 268 fight card so far

Welterweight title: Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Women's strawweight title: Champion Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Luke Rockhold

Women's bantamweight: Germaine de Randamie vs. Irena Aldana

Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green