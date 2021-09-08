TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 268 fight card at Madison Square Garden

Kamaru Usman, right, fights Colby Covington in a

Kamaru Usman, right, fights Colby Covington in a mixed martial arts welterweight championship bout at UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

By Newsday.com
Print

After a one year break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC again will bring an event to Madison Square Garden. This will be the fifth event at MSG since New York legalized the sport of mixed martial arts in 2016.

The card features eight current or former UFC champions (six linear, two interim).

Event: UFC 268

Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Location: New York City

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN+

Watch on

*Newsday may receive a commission on purchases made through this link, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Advertisement

UFC 268 fight card so far

Welterweight title: Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Women's strawweight title: Champion Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Luke Rockhold

Women's bantamweight: Germaine de Randamie vs. Irena Aldana

Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

By Newsday.com

New York Sports

Hall of Fame inductee Derek Jeter, of the
Watch Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson during a joint
Wilson voted team captain for the Jets
Aaron Boone and Gerrit Cole discuss discuss Cole
Boone, Cole on hamstring injury
Pete Alonso launches a two-run homer to left-center
Watch Pete Alonso's 100th career home run
Luis Gil of the Yankees reacts on a
Gil draws start for Yanks on Wednesday vs. Blue Jays
Yankees third baseman Aaron Boone is greeted by
Yankees manager Boone on Jeter: 'He was better than I thought'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?