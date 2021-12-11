Scenes from UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Charles Oliveira defended his title and Julianna Pena shocked the MMA world with her upset win over Amanda Nunes.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira (top) of Brazil grapples with Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira (top) of Brazil grapples with Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira (top) of Brazil grapples with Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dustin Poirier (R) punches Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dustin Poirier (L) exchanges strikes with Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira (top) of Brazil grapples with Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dustin Poirier (R) exchanges strikes with Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena celebrates after defeating Amanda Nunes of Brazil to win the women's bantamweight title during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (L) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) exchanges punches with Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena celebrates after defeating Amanda Nunes of Brazil to win the women's bantamweight title during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Julianna Pena celebrates after defeating Amanda Nunes of Brazil to win the women's bantamweight title during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) exchanges punches with Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Santiago Ponzinibbio (L) of Argentina exchanges punches with Geoff Neal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dan Ige (R) punches Josh Emmett in their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tai Tuivasa (L) of Australia exchanges punches with Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Erin Blanchfield (top) strikes Miranda Maverick during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Ryan Hall (top) grapples with Darrick Minner during their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tony Kelley (top) grapples with Randy Costa during their bantamweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Gillian Robertson (top) grapples with Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Cody Garbrandt (R) grapples with Kai Kara-France of New Zealand in their flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Pedro Munhoz (L) of Brazil punches Dominick Cruz during their bantamweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Augusto Sakai (R) of Brazil kicks Tai Tuivasa of Australia during their heavyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Miranda Maverick (R) kicks Erin Blanchfield during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Darrick Minner (R) exchanges strikes with Ryan Hall during their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil reacts after her defeat to Gillian Robertson during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Gillian Robertson (R) punches Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Kai Kara-France (L) of New Zealand punches Cody Garbrandt in their flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dominick Cruz (L) punches Pedro Munhoz of Brazil during their bantamweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Sean O'Malley (R) punches Raulian Paiva of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Pedro Munhoz (R) of Brazil punches Dominick Cruz during their bantamweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Santiago Ponzinibbio (L) of Argentina exchanges punches with Geoff Neal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Sean O'Malley (R) kicks Raulian Paiva of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Pedro Munhoz (R) of Brazil exchanges strikes with Dominick Cruz during their bantamweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Bruno Silva of Brazil celebrates his knockout victory over Jordan Wright during their middleweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Ryan Hall (top) grapples with Darrick Minner during their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Ryan Hall (R) fights Darrick Minner during their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina rinses his face with water in his welterweight fight against Geoff Neal during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Josh Emmett (R) exchanges strikes with Dan Ige during their featherweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tai Tuivasa of Australia drinks from his shoe as he celebrates his knockout victory over Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)