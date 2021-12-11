TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 269 photos

Print

Scenes from UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Charles Oliveira defended his title and Julianna Pena shocked the MMA world with her upset win over Amanda Nunes.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira (top) of Brazil grapples with Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira (top) of Brazil grapples with Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira (top) of Brazil grapples with Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dustin Poirier
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dustin Poirier (R) punches Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dustin Poirier
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dustin Poirier (L) exchanges strikes with Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Charles Oliveira (top) of Brazil grapples with Dustin Poirier in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dustin Poirier
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dustin Poirier (R) exchanges strikes with Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena celebrates after defeating Amanda Nunes of Brazil to win the women's bantamweight title during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (L) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) exchanges punches with Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena celebrates after defeating Amanda Nunes of Brazil to win the women's bantamweight title during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Julianna Pena celebrates after defeating Amanda Nunes of
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Julianna Pena celebrates after defeating Amanda Nunes of Brazil to win the women's bantamweight title during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) punches Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Julianna Pena (R) exchanges punches with Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Santiago Ponzinibbio
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Santiago Ponzinibbio (L) of Argentina exchanges punches with Geoff Neal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dan Ige
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dan Ige (R) punches Josh Emmett in their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tai Tuivasa
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tai Tuivasa (L) of Australia exchanges punches with Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Erin Blanchfield
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Erin Blanchfield (top) strikes Miranda Maverick during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Ryan Hall
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Ryan Hall (top) grapples with Darrick Minner during their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tony Kelley
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tony Kelley (top) grapples with Randy Costa during their bantamweight  fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Gillian Robertson
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Gillian Robertson (top) grapples with Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Cody Garbrandt
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Cody Garbrandt (R) grapples with Kai Kara-France of New Zealand in their flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Pedro Munhoz
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Pedro Munhoz (L) of Brazil punches Dominick Cruz during their bantamweight  fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Augusto Sakai
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Augusto Sakai (R) of Brazil kicks Tai Tuivasa of Australia during their heavyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Miranda Maverick
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Miranda Maverick (R) kicks Erin Blanchfield during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Darrick Minner
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Darrick Minner (R) exchanges strikes with Ryan Hall during their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Priscila Cachoeira
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil reacts after her defeat to Gillian Robertson during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Gillian Robertson
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Gillian Robertson (R) punches Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Kai Kara-France
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Kai Kara-France (L) of New Zealand punches Cody Garbrandt in their flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dominick Cruz
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Dominick Cruz (L) punches Pedro Munhoz of Brazil during their bantamweight  fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Sean O'Malley
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Sean O'Malley (R) punches Raulian Paiva of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Pedro Munhoz
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Pedro Munhoz (R) of Brazil punches Dominick Cruz during their bantamweight  fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Santiago Ponzinibbio
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Santiago Ponzinibbio (L) of Argentina exchanges punches with Geoff Neal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Sean O'Malley
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Sean O'Malley (R) kicks Raulian Paiva of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Pedro Munhoz
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Pedro Munhoz (R) of Brazil exchanges strikes with Dominick Cruz during their bantamweight  fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Bruno Silva
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Bruno Silva of Brazil celebrates his knockout victory over Jordan Wright during their middleweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Ryan Hall
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Ryan Hall (top) grapples with Darrick Minner during their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Ryan Hall
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Ryan Hall (R) fights Darrick Minner during their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Santiago Ponzinibbio
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina rinses his face with water in his welterweight fight against Geoff Neal during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Josh Emmett
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Josh Emmett (R) exchanges strikes with Dan Ige during their featherweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tai Tuivasa
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Tai Tuivasa of Australia drinks from his shoe as he celebrates his knockout victory over Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Kai Kara-France
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Kai Kara-France of New Zealand celebrates his win over Cody Garbrandt during their flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

New York Sports

Members of New York City FC celebrate after
NYCFC captures its first MLS Cup with penalty-kick win over Timbers
Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier sets during a
Trotz sends a message by scratching Beauvillier
Islanders left wing Zach Parise (11) celebrates his
Islanders get first win at UBS Arena, beating Devils
Maxi Moralez #10 of New York City FC
Moralez stays on, makes major impact to help NYCFC claim MLS Cup
Stony Brook guard Anthony Roberts takes the steal
Stony Brook holds off Bryant
New York City FC captured its first MLS
Highlights: NYCFC tops Portland in PKs to win MLS Cup
Didn’t find what you were looking for?