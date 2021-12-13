TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Win or lose, these are the post-fight faces of UFC 269

Print

A look at some of the MMA fighters after their fights at UFC 269 in Las Vegas on Dec. 11, 2021. Some won their fights, others did not. The imagery doesn't always make it all that clear as to who won and who lost in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Charles Oliveira of Brazil celebrates after defeating Dustin
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Charles Oliveira of Brazil celebrates after defeating Dustin Poirier to defend his lightweight title during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dustin Poirier exits the arena following his loss
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Dustin Poirier exits the arena following his loss to Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Julianna Pena celebrates after defeating Amanda Nunes of
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Julianna Pena celebrates after defeating Amanda Nunes of Brazil to win the women's bantamweight title during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amanda Nunes of Brazil is attended to following
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Amanda Nunes of Brazil is attended to following her loss to Julianna Pena in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kai Kara-France of New Zealand celebrates his win
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Kai Kara-France of New Zealand celebrates his win over Cody Garbrandt during their flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina reacts after his split
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina reacts after his split decision loss to Geoff Neal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sean O'Malley reacts after his knockout victory over
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Sean O'Malley reacts after his knockout victory over Raulian Paiva of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tai Tuivasa of Australia celebrates his knockout victory
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Tai Tuivasa of Australia celebrates his knockout victory over Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tony Kelley reacts after defeating Randy Costa during
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Tony Kelley reacts after defeating Randy Costa during their bantamweight  fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil reacts after her defeat
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil reacts after her defeat to Gillian Robertson during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Miranda Maverick reacts after her unanimous decision loss
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Miranda Maverick reacts after her unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield in their women's flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dominick Cruz exits the arena after his unanimous
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Dominick Cruz exits the arena after his unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz of Brazil during their bantamweight  fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pedro Munhoz of Brazil exits the arena following
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Pedro Munhoz of Brazil exits the arena following his unanimous decision loss to Dominick Cruz during their bantamweight  fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dan Ige in his featherweight fight against Josh
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Dan Ige in his featherweight fight against Josh Emmett during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Josh Emmett exits the arena after his unanimous
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Josh Emmett exits the arena after his unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Erin Blanchfield exits the cage after her unanimous
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Erin Blanchfield exits the cage after her unanimous decision victory over Miranda Maverick in their women's flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Andre Muniz
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Andre Muniz of Brazil exits the cage following his victory over Eryk Anders in their middleweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Miranda Maverick exits the arena after her unanimous
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

Miranda Maverick exits the arena after her unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield in their women's flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

New York Sports

Zach Wilson of the Jets looks against the
Wilson takes another step back in Jets' loss
Kevin Durant (51 points) Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons,
Kevin Durant's 51-point highlight vs. Pistons
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 12: Ty
Johnson's early drops set tone for Jets' offensive futility
Daniel Jones of the Giants before the game
Giants Q&A: Any update on Jones' status?
Denzel Mims of the Jets prepares for a
Jets Q&A: Where was Mims in second half?
Zach Wilson of the Jets throws a pass
What forward progress? Jets fall to 3-10, show little improvement
Didn’t find what you were looking for?