Win or lose, these are the post-fight faces of UFC 269

A look at some of the MMA fighters after their fights at UFC 269 in Las Vegas on Dec. 11, 2021. Some won their fights, others did not. The imagery doesn't always make it all that clear as to who won and who lost in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Charles Oliveira of Brazil celebrates after defeating Dustin Poirier to defend his lightweight title during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dustin Poirier exits the arena following his loss to Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their lightweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Julianna Pena celebrates after defeating Amanda Nunes of Brazil to win the women's bantamweight title during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amanda Nunes of Brazil is attended to following her loss to Julianna Pena in their women's bantamweight title fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kai Kara-France of New Zealand celebrates his win over Cody Garbrandt during their flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina reacts after his split decision loss to Geoff Neal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sean O'Malley reacts after his knockout victory over Raulian Paiva of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tai Tuivasa of Australia celebrates his knockout victory over Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tony Kelley reacts after defeating Randy Costa during their bantamweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil reacts after her defeat to Gillian Robertson during their women's flyweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Miranda Maverick reacts after her unanimous decision loss to Erin Blanchfield in their women's flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dominick Cruz exits the arena after his unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz of Brazil during their bantamweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pedro Munhoz of Brazil exits the arena following his unanimous decision loss to Dominick Cruz during their bantamweight fight in the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dan Ige in his featherweight fight against Josh Emmett during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Josh Emmett exits the arena after his unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in their featherweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Erin Blanchfield exits the cage after her unanimous decision victory over Miranda Maverick in their women's flyweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Andre Muniz of Brazil exits the cage following his victory over Eryk Anders in their middleweight fight during the UFC 269 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)