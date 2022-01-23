TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 270: Matt Frevola finishes Genaro Valdez

The Huntington-raised Matt Frevola recorded four knockdowns of his opponent, Genaro Valdez, to win their lightweight bout at UFC 270 in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 22, 2022. Frevola's four knockdowns leading up to the TKO victory in the first round tied a record. The fight was eventually stopped by referee Mike Beltran at the 3:15 mark of the first round. It was the first stoppage win for "The SteamRolla" (9-3-1) in seven UFC bouts.

Genaro Valdez looks on prior to his lightweight
Credit: Getty Images/Katelyn Mulcahy

Genaro Valdez looks on prior to his lightweight fight against Matt Frevola during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. 

Matt Frevola knocks down Genaro Valdez in their
Credit: Getty Images/Katelyn Mulcahy

Matt Frevola knocks down Genaro Valdez in their lightweight fight at UFC 270 at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Matt Frevola punches Genaro Valdez Matt Frevola celebrates
Credit: Getty Images/Katelyn Mulcahy

Matt Frevola punches Genaro Valdez Matt Frevola celebrates after defeating Genaro Valdez by TKO in their lightweight fight at UFC 270 at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. 

Matt Frevola punches Genaro Valdez in their lightweight
Credit: Getty Images/Katelyn Mulcahy

Matt Frevola punches Genaro Valdez in their lightweight fight at UFC 270 at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. 

Matt Frevola celebrates after defeating Genaro Valdez by
Credit: Getty Images/Katelyn Mulcahy

Matt Frevola celebrates after defeating Genaro Valdez by TKO in their lightweight fight at UFC 270 at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. 

Matt Frevola celebrates after defeating Genaro Valdez by
Credit: Getty Images/Katelyn Mulcahy

Matt Frevola celebrates after defeating Genaro Valdez by TKO in their lightweight fight at UFC 270 at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. 

