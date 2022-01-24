A look at some of the best photos from UFC 270 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 22, 2022, an event headlined by Francis Ngannou defending his heavyweight title against interim champion Ciryl Gane.

France's Ciryl Gane takes a knee on the chest from reigning champion Francis Ngannou in their UFC 270 championship fight in Anaheim, California on January 22, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

UFC 270 heavyweight world champion Cameroon's Francis Ngannou (R) and France's Ciryl Gane (L) fight for the heavyweight title at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 22, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

UFC 270 heavyweight world champion Cameroon's Francis Ngannou (R) greets France's Ciryl Gane (C) after their fight for the heavyweight title at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 22, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

UFC 270 heavyweight world champion Cameroon's Francis Ngannou (R) and France's Ciryl Gane (L) fight for the heavyweight title at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 22, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil (right) kicks Brandon Moreno of Mexico in their flyweight title fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Brandon Moreno (left) tackles Deiveson Figueiredo in their flyweight title fight at UFC 270 at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Brandon Moreno of Mexico (top) grapples on the ground with Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil in their flyweight title fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Ciryl Gane of France (right) kicks Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their heavyweight title fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Brandon Moreno of Mexico (L) stumbles backwards during the flyweight title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Francis Ngannou of Cameroon (top) looks on while grappling on the ground with Ciryl Gane of France in their heavyweight title fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Francis Ngannou of Cameroon celebrates with his team after defeating Ciryl Gane of France in their heavyweight title fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Francis Ngannou of Cameroon celebrates after defeating Ciryl Gane of France in their heavyweight title fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Francis Ngannou of Cameroon looks on prior to the heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane of France during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Francis Ngannou of Cameroon (L) tackles Ciryl Gane of France in their heavyweight title fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Michel Pereira of Brazil (L) kicks Andre Fialho of Portugal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Raoni Barcelos of Brazil (left) exchanges punches with Victor Henry in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Vanessa Demopoulos celebrates after defeating Silvana Gomez Juarez of Argentina by submission in their strawweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Matt Frevola celebrates after defeating Genaro Valdez of Mexico by technical knock out after their lightweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)