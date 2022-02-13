The faces of UFC 271
Who won? Who lost? Sometimes in mixed martial arts, the faces don't tell the whole story. Here's a look at some of the faces of fighters at UFC 271 in Houston on Feb. 12, 2022.
MORE PHOTOS
Fight photos: UFC 271 Fight photos: Best of UFC 270 LI's Frevola wins with 4 knockdowns at UFC 270 Win or lose, these are the post-fight faces of UFC 269 Fight photos: UFC 269 Fight photos: LI's Montalvo wins Bellator debut Fight photos: UFC Vegas 42 Fight photos: Aaron Pico wins at Bellator 271 Fight photos: UFC 268 at MSG Fight photos: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green Fight photos: Gian Villante's final fight at UFC 268 Photos: UFC 268 weigh-ins Fight photos: UFC 266 Fight photos: Dvalishvili vs. Moraes at UFC 266 Fight photos: Davis vs. Romero at Bellator 266 Conor McGregor scuffles with Machine Gun Kelly at the VMAs Fight photos: Belfort KOs Holyfield Fight photos: Anderson Silva KOs Tito Ortiz