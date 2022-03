Scenes from UFC 272, headlined by Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5, 2022.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Colby Covington (L) and Jorge Masvidal battle in their welterweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Colby Covington exits the Octagon after his welterweight fight against Jorge Masvidal during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Colby Covington (L) and Jorge Masvidal battle in their welterweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Colby Covington (L) and Jorge Masvidal stared down each other between rounds in their welterweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Colby Covington gestures to Jorge Masvidal after their welterweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Colby Covington gestures to Jorge Masvidal after their welterweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Rafael Dos Anjos (R) of Brazil punches Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan in their lightweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Kevin Holland (top) and Alex Oliveira of Brazil battle in their welterweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Edson Barboza (L) of Brazil and Bryce Mitchell battle in their featherweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Colby Covington (top) looks to the referee during his welterweight fight with Jorge Masvidal during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Announcer Bruce Buffer introduces fighters during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Jorge Masvidal (top) looks to the referee during his welterweight fight against Colby Covington during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Rafael Dos Anjos (top) of Brazil punches Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan in their lightweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Rafael Dos Anjos (top) of Brazil grapples with Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan in their lightweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Rafael Dos Anjos (top) of Brazil grapples with Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan in their lightweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Rafael Dos Anjos of Brazil celebrates his win over Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan in their lightweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Bryce Mitchell (L) and Edson Barboza of Brazil fight in their featherweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Bryce Mitchell (top) and Edson Barboza of Brazil fight in their featherweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Bryce Mitchell (L) and Edson Barboza of Brazil embrace after their featherweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Kevin Holland punches Alex Oliveira of Brazil in their catchweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Sergey Spivak of Moldova reacts after his victory over Greg Hardy in their heavyweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Maryna Moroz of Ukraine prepares to fight Mariya Agapova during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Maryna Moroz of Ukraine celebrates her submission victory over Mariya Agapova after their flyweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)