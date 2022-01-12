TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Aljamain Sterling's rematch with Petr Yan moved to UFC 273

Aljamain Sterling punches Petr Yan in their bantamweight

Aljamain Sterling punches Petr Yan in their bantamweight championship fight during UFC 259 at UFC APEX on Saturday in Las Vegas. Credit: Zuffa LLC/Jeff Bottari

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

What's one more month to wait for the Aljamain Sterling-Petr Yan rematch?

The reiging bantamweight champion Sterling and the interim champion Yan were booked last week to fight at UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas. Not anymore.

The two are now scheduled to fight each other at UFC 273 on April 9, according to Sterling's social media accounts and multiple reports. No city or venue for UFC 273 has been announced yet.

That bout was supposed to be the UFC 272 co-main event, with Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against Max Holloway in the main event. A few days later, Holloway had to pull out of the event with an injury.

Now, Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington will serve as the main event of UFC 272 in March, and Volkanovski will face "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung for the title at UFC 273, according to multiple reports.

The rebooking of Sterling-Yan gives them an extra month to go back and forth at each other on social media, as they have been doing since the night they first fought.

Sterling tweeted Tuesday that he was told that Yan was the reason the fight was being pushed back.

Yan responded on Twitter, saying "UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event."

Sterling, the Serra-Longo fighter from Uniondale, and Yan, from Russia, first fought at UFC 259 on March 6, 2021, with Sterling being awarded Yan’s title on a disqualification after the standing Yan delivered an illegal knee to the grounded Sterling’s head in the fourth round. It was the first time in the UFC’s near 30-year history that a title changed hands on a disqualification.

The judges had the bout scored 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 through the first three rounds for Yan, who ikely was en route to winning the fourth round as well before the illegal knee.

This will be the first title defense for Sterling (20-3). He also was scheduled to face Yan last October but was not medically cleared to fight after having neck surgery to address an injury that has bothered him for several years. Yan (16-2) instead fought and beat Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 to win the interim bantamweight title.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

New York Sports

Rachel Balkovec, new Low-A manager of the Tampa
Yankees' Rachel Balkovec on being Tampa manager
Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants bobbles
No guarantees Barkley and Jones will be Giants for life
New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson sums
Jets QB Zach Wilson sums up rookie season
Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on during
Giants fire Judge after two seasons
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Dan Villari during warm-ups prior
LI's Villari leaves Michigan to play for Syracuse
Nets head coach Steve Nash gesture in overtime
Nash blames fatigue from travel, back-to-back games for loss in Portland
Didn’t find what you were looking for?