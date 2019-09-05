TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 242 fight week

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 7, 2019.

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana, gestures
Photo Credit: AP/Jon Gambrell

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana, gestures during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana, spars
Photo Credit: AP/Jon Gambrell

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier of Lafayette, Louisiana, spars with a partner during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to the
Photo Credit: AP/Jon Gambrell

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures to the crowd during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Nurmagomedov did not spar during the open training, saying he was still trying to make weight for the bout.

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks to the
Photo Credit: AP/Jon Gambrell

Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks to the crowd during an open training session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Fighters Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face each other in UFC 242, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Abu Dhabi.

